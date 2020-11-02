Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 90 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.43. 235,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

