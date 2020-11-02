Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,769 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 132,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,879. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

