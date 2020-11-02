Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,965 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.07. 165,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

