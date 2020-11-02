Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 425 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,790,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after buying an additional 321,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,174. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

