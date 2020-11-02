Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 525 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $57.08. 182,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.