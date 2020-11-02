WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $2.10 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

