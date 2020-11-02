Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 3rd

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

XYL opened at $87.14 on Monday. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

