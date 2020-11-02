Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $344.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $32.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,653.77. 58,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

