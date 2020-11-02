Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 15,257 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Anthem worth $107,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.27. 66,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.25 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.