Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 234,838 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,838 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $130,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 455,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 64,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $35.16. 100,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

