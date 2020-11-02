Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 30,570 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $52,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.14. 63,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,037. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

