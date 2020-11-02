Yacktman Asset Management LP Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,821 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $167,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,880,000 after buying an additional 282,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after purchasing an additional 898,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 38.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 542,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 225,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.94. 129,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

