Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 251,184 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 251,184 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $116,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Oracle by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 330,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Oracle by 24.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,608,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. 299,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

