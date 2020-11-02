Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 4,267 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 4.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Booking worth $283,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BP PLC increased its position in Booking by 81.1% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,403.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $1,623.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,568. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,730.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,670.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

