Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mogo’s earnings. Mogo reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mogo.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.05.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,984. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

