Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

