Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $11,382,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $2,704,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,147. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

