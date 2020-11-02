Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNXN. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

