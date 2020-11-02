Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of SRI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 273,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.