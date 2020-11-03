175,653 Shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.61% of Leaf Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ LEAF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

