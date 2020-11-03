2,200 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CVCO stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.