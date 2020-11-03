24,642 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

