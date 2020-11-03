251,351 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Avid Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

AVID stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

