266,363 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 266,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,178,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

