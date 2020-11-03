3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.