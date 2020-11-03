5,230 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Crown by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $93.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.