9,022 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.