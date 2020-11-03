Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Gap Down to $97.50

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $91.10. Actual Experience shares last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 5,489 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

