Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.02. Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,637 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Company Profile (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

