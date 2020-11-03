Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATSG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 132,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

