Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin by 8.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amarin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 2.94.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

