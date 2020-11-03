American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Financial’s consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. P&C renewal pricing in 2020 is expected to be up 10% to 12%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings per share in the range of $7.00-$7.50 in 2020. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weighs on margin.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE AFG opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 330.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

