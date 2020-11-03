American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

AMT opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

