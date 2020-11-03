American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.
AMT opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.
In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
