American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $258.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $276.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.66. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

