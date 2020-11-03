American Woodmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 636 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 46.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.