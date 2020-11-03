Analyzing International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) & DraftKings (NYSE:DKNG)

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.79 billion 0.37 -$19.02 million $1.08 8.08 DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

DraftKings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -14.86% 0.04% 0.01% DraftKings N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 1 6 1 0 2.00 DraftKings 0 6 15 0 2.71

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.39, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $54.76, suggesting a potential upside of 51.53%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Summary

DraftKings beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, online casino table games, slot games, bingo, virtual reality, and player account management systems services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

