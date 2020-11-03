Analyzing Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (OTCMKTS:TWN)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Schaeffler and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.07 $479.36 million $1.15 6.09 TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.35 million 39.91 $1.66 million N/A N/A

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Risk and Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 4 0 2.50 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -1.51% -7.61% -1.52% TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TAIWAN FD INC/SH beats Schaeffler on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems for rotary and linear movements, as well as services, maintenance products, and monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the TAIEX Total Return Index. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. was formed on December 23, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

