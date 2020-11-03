Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

NYSE:AR opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.