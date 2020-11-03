Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,007,000 after purchasing an additional 867,117 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

