Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

