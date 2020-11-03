Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 99,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

