Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

