Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.31. Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a PE ratio of -12.14.

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

