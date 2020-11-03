ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of ATNI opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.53 million, a P/E ratio of -235.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,484,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

