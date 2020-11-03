Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTL stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

