B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.11 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

