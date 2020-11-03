Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.48 ($2.91).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

