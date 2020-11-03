Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue to support revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and elevated operating expenses mainly due to inorganic growth efforts are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent in the quarters ahead, the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Moreover, the bank's steady capital deployment activities enhance shareholder value.”

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OZK. ValuEngine lowered Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.