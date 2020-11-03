Basic Attention Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.90 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $270.56 million and approximately $213.90 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.03801876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209551 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,486,868,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

