Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $46,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

